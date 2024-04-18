6,753 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.