Peterson Wealth Services Has $222,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Allstate were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,971. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

