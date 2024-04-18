Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

