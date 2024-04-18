Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $160.02. 1,477,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,224. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

