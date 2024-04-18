Curran Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 611,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. 471,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,726. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.