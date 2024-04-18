Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

