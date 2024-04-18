Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

