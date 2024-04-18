Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,974 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $378.80 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

