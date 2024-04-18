Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $17.90

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $18.58. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1,217,484 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $942.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $192,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $93,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

