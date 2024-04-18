Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Gernot Wober Sells 107,500 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

