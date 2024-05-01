Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.84).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.88) to GBX 950 ($11.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.05) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TPK opened at GBX 753 ($9.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,218.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 984 ($12.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 730.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 761.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

