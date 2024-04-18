EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

