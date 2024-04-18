9,668 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.6 %

DOCU opened at $58.06 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

