Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.62 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 over the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

