Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACGL opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

