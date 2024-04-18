Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. 99,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

