iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Decreased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.