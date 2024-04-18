Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.65

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.50), with a volume of 976770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.19. The stock has a market cap of £236.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider David Stevenson bought 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). In other news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,999.50 ($18,672.35). Also, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

