Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Shares of Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2965567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
Hellenic Dynamics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.44.
Hellenic Dynamics Company Profile
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
