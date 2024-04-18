Insig AI (LON:INSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Insig AI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.43 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,428.11). Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

Featured Articles

