Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.17 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

