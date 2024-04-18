Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 686 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.21. 164,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,097. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.