Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

4/16/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/2/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2024 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $144.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $128.00.

3/13/2024 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/21/2024 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 774,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26.

Get Dollar Tree Inc alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.