TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TGTX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.86 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,350,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

