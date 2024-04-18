RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,175. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

