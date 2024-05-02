Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $5.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wipro
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE WIT opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.