Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.97.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $14.63 on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,142,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,842,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

