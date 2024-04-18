Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 187,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 568,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

