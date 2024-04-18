SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 286,989.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,484,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,191. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

