NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 271,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 78,614 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.