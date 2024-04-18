Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $611.69. 2,433,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $604.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.75.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

