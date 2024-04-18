Steph & Co. Sells 395 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

