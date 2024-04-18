Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,663 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 40,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,160. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

