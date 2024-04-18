Strid Group LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 287,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,185. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.