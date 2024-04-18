T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $125.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TROW stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

