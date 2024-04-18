2,504 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $237.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.45 and its 200 day moving average is $225.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
