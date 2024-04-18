TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $351,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

