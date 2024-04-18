TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,403,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $912.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $482.74 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

