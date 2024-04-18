Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $94.96 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

