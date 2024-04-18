Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

