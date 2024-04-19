Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,287. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

