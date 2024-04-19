AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 4.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 4,859,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,392,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

