Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.57

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.57 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 99073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.93.

CPX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

