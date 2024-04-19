AIA Group Ltd Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 701.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

