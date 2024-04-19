AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,192.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,601.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,269.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,170.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

