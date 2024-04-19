AXA SA (AXAHY) to Issue Dividend of $2.10 on May 21st

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 2.103 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. AXA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

