Barclays Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $153.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

