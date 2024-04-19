Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 4,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Better Choice Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

