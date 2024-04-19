Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $126.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 67.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

