Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,630.63

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,630.63 ($20.30).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.54) to GBX 1,820 ($22.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.61) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,662.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,545.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.64), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,885,287.39). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.64), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,885,287.39). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.69) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($8,979.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

